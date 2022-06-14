Saudi government has allotted housing for a total of 5,589 Saudi families whose homes were razed in the slums and random neighbourhoods as part of the redevelopment project in Jeddah.

This was revealed in a review meeting chaired by Prince Khaled Al Faisal, Emir of Makkah and advisor to Saudi King Salman, reported Saudi Gazette.

The meeting, which was attended by senior officials of the relevant authorities, reviewed the latest developments and works in the project to redevelop the city after razing slums.

Speaking at the meeting, Prince Khaled said slums would be developed in a way realizing the aspirations of the leadership and that would take Jeddah to the ranks of modern cities of the developed countries.

He was briefed by officials on the ongoing work with regard to the razing of projects that cover 32 neighbourhoods.

While the razing of 20 neighbourhoods has been fully completed, work is under way to raze the remaining 12, they added.

