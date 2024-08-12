RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has confirmed that Saudi Arabia has achieved a self-sufficiency rate of 124% in dates, with an annual production exceeding 1.6 million tons. This achievement has been made possible through the expansion of palm cultivation across the Kingdom.



Date cultivation in Saudi Arabia now covers a vast area of approximately 165,000 hectares, reflecting the significant growth of the date industry.



The Ministry highlighted that the Riyadh region is the largest producer of dates in the country, contributing 436,112 tons to the annual production. The Qassim region follows closely, producing 390,698 tons annually. Other major producers include Madinah with 263,283 tons and the Eastern Region with 203,069 tons.



Additionally, the Ministry noted that other regions contribute to the overall production of dates as follows: Hail with 73,298 tons, Al-Jouf with 65,020 tons, Makkah with 64,095 tons, Asir with 55,225 tons, Tabuk with 52,792 tons, Najran with 9,837 tons, Al-Baha with 2,969 tons, the Northern Borders with 1,314 tons, and Jazan with 111 tons.



This success in date production enhances Saudi Arabia's ability to maintain self-sufficiency in this sector and reflects the efforts made by the Ministry and its affiliated entities to develop and advance the palm industry. These efforts include innovations in agricultural techniques, improvements in production quality, and contributions to the Kingdom's domestic product.



The Harvest Season campaign, under which these achievements were highlighted, aims to introduce various types of local fruits and their availability throughout the year. The campaign seeks to enhance the production and consumption of local products, spread knowledge about agricultural products, and increase awareness of the options for seasonal fruits to support local farmers and boost their financial returns.

