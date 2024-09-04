RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced that the Alimony Fund has reached about 29,000 beneficiaries, including more than 7,300 beneficiaries since the beginning of 2024.



The Alimony Fund aims to enhance the financial stability of families and promote social responsibility by collecting alimony payments from those legally obligated to pay them.



Since its establishment, the Fund has made significant progress in disbursing alimony payments to beneficiaries in a timely manner through simplified electronic procedures that streamline the entire process—from submitting requests to disbursing funds.



Beneficiaries can submit an electronic application to the Fund, with amounts usually disbursed within five working days if all necessary conditions are met. Individuals can access the Fund’s services by visiting the Nafaqah.sa platform and logging in using the National Unified Sign-In service.

