SalamAir has announced the introduction of non-stop flights between Fujairah and Salalah from July 30.

This new route brings the total number of destinations offered by SalamAir from Salalah to six, giving travelers convenient options to explore and enjoy the Khareef Season and beyond.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, the CEO of SalamAir, expressed excitement about the addition of this route, emphasizing the airline's dedication to providing accessible and flexible travel choices for customers. With Salalah expecting a surge in tourism during the upcoming Khareef Season, SalamAir takes pride in offering flights to Salalah from their recently established Fujairah route.

SalamAir connects Salalah to Muscat, Suhar, Madinah, Fujairah, Bahrain, and Calicut.

Observer Web Team