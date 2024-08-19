Salalah: Salalah Free Zone is accommodating 47 food projects worth OMR775.6 million, comprising 16 percent of the total volume of investments in the zone.

The most important food products at Salalah Free Zone include milk and dairy products, fisheries, canned tuna, mineral water, sweets and fertilizers. These products enhance the Sultanate of Oman’s position as an exporter of high-quality foodstuff and reflects Oman’s commitment to support food security and develop exports.

Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said that his Ministry lays emphasis on achieving strategic objectives of food security, developing the agricultural and fisheries sector, improving water resources management and raising the added value of food products.

This was unveiled during the minister’s field visit on Sunday to food and agricultural sector factories in Salalah Free Zone. The minister toured six main factories in the Salalah Free Zone, where he was briefed about the latest innovations in the field of food supplements and medicines at Philex Pharmaceutical Industries Factory.

The minister listened to proposals to established a link among some raw materials units operating in the medical industries sector, including the extraction of active ingredients from frankincense, algae and seaweed.

The minister’s discussions with factory officials covered ways to enhance food security by augmenting efficiency to meet market needs in a sustainable manner.

Salalah Free Zone supports investments by offering economic incentives (including exemptions in tax and customs), allowing 100% foreign ownership of production units and waiving minimum capital portfolios, with the prime aim of bolstering the zone’s attractiveness to the food industry.

