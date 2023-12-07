Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a joint statement after their meeting on Wednesday, urged all OPEC+ countries to join the group's agreement on output cuts, saying it would serve the interests of the global economy.

The statement, published on Thursday, also said that both Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed that it was important to boost cooperation in oil and gas, including in equipment supplies. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)



