His Majesty King Hamad’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Bapco Energies chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has highlighted the company’s role in transforming the kingdom’s energy sector in line with the vision of His Majesty and the aspirations of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Shaikh Nasser was speaking as he chaired the company’s board of directors’ meeting for the second quarter of the year.

He congratulated the board members and Bapco Energies group chief executive Mark Thomas on the successful launch of the ‘Bapco Energies’ brand, which marked a significant milestone in Bahrain’s energy sector. The kingdom’s energy transition will pave the way for new investment opportunities through business innovation and enhancing strategic partnerships that support the national economy.

Shaikh Nasser praised the company’s efforts in implementing the group’s transformational plan aligned with the kingdom’s decarbonisation goals set in the Economic Vision 2030, which prioritises energy security, affordability and sustainability.

During the meeting, the group chief executive presented the board with the group’s latest developments and ongoing transformation plans. The report highlighted the progress of several strategic projects, including the Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP) and the kingdom’s exploration and production activities by Tatweer Petroleum.

The board also endorsed a set of policies and procedures designed to boost productivity and foster innovation across the group. These policies will enable Bapco Energies to adhere to the highest level of operations and implement the best practices, positioning the group as a leader in the energy sector.