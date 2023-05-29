Arabsat has collaborated with Airbus and SpaceX to launch its latest satellite, Arabsat Badr-8, which marks the seventh generation satellite and is based on the Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform.

The satellite lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Florida-based Cape Canaveral air force station in the US on 26 May, according to a press release.

Arabsat Badr-8 will join the Badr network at Arabsat’s orbital position of 26 degrees East. It will offer various services for television broadcasting and satellite communications, as well as information exchange in C and Ku frequency bands for customers and partners in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and beyond.

Arabsat President and CEO, Alhamedi Alanezi, said: “The launch of Badr-8 demonstrates our commitment to expanding our satellite capabilities and providing the latest cutting-edge satellite solutions to meet the growing demand for high-quality broadcasting and communications services in the region and around the world."

Launching Badr-8 is expected to boost Arabsat's capabilities and capacity to provide customers with modern and advanced solutions.

It is worth noting that Arabsat operates from its headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh besides its two Satellite control stations in Riyadh and Tunis, being a global leader in broadcasting and telecommunication satellites.

