A 15 per cent increase in trade volume between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia last year to around $4 billion has been welcomed by Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass.

This came during a meeting at Bait Al Tijjar with a visiting delegation from Alsharqiya Chamber led by its chairman Badr Mohammed Al Ruzaizah.

Alsharqiya Chamber is the chamber of commerce for the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Nass said that the increase is a testament to the strong trade relations and close co-operation between the two countries and also emphasised the importance of increasing joint investments and expanding investment horizons across the commercial, industrial, and productive sectors.

Mr Al Ruzaizah stressed the importance of bilateral meetings between chambers of commerce in overcoming challenges and enhancing trade exchange.

Also present during the meeting was Bahrain Chamber first vice-chairman Khalid Najibi who affirmed the chamber’s keenness on developing economic relations with Saudi Arabian chambers of commerce.

He also highlighted the exceptional role of the Bahraini-Saudi Council, which stems from Saudi Arabia’s special status and exemplary relationship with Bahrain.

The meeting also touched upon stages of the Bahrain Chamber’s history, revamped operations, and its economic and social initiatives.