Dubai residents will soon have seven e-hail services to choose from, according to a senior official at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Adel Shakeri, Director, Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency at the RTA has told Khaleej Times that a total of 7 companies are registered as e-hail service providers with 6 in service and 1 to commence services shortly.

The companies include

The term e-hailing is the process of ordering a car, taxi, limousine, or any other form of transportation pickup using a mobile, tablet or computer.

The fares of these services will be based as per the regulations set by RTA and commuters will be able to use them to travel to different emirates.

“With the availability of a number of e-hail service providers, commuters have a vast variety of options to carry out their journeys,” said Adel Shakeri. “Besides, it will lead to healthy competition in favor of customers, improving the economy and creating fruitful partnerships.”

All the e-hail services can be booked through apps or online. The move is expected as a response to the burgeoning demand in e-hail services in the city.

