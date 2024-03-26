Kuwait’s Municipality announced Monday that the site for the first integrated residential city project for low-income workers was officially handed over to the investing company. The site is in Sabhan with an area of 40,000 square meters, to accommodate 3,000 workers, it will hold 16 residential complexes with bedrooms, a kitchen, bathrooms, living rooms and laundry rooms on every floor.

The project will also include two commercial complexes consisting of restaurants, cafes, and shops, in addition to administrative and government buildings, and facilities such as a police station and a mosque. The contract was signed by a representative of the Kuwait Municipality, Mishal Al-Aradah, and the project was handed over to be implemented within a year and a half.

