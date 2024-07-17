KUWAIT CITY, July 16: The weekly statistical report on real estate trading movement issued by the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Departments at the Ministry of Justice revealed that 108 contracts were traded during the first week of July, worth about 79 million dinars. This marks a decrease of 29% compared to the previous week ending on June 30, which amounted to 112 million dinars.

However, an increase in the number of contracts was recorded, with 8 additional contracts, an increase of 8% compared to the previous week, which amounted to 100 contracts. The statistics indicated the registration of 68 contracts for private real estate worth 26 million dinars, 35 contracts for investment real estate worth 43 million dinars, and 4 contracts for craft real estate worth 4.8 million dinars.

In addition, one contract for exhibitions was recorded, also worth 4.8 million dinars. The report pointed out that the Ahmadi area witnessed the largest share of private real estate contracts with 24 contracts worth 6.4 million dinars, followed by Hawalli Governorate with 11 contracts worth 6.1 million dinars, then Farwaniya Governorate with 10 contracts worth 3.8 million dinars, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate with 9 contracts worth 3.6 million dinars, and finally Jahra Governorate with 7 contracts worth 2 million dinars, and the capital with 7 contracts also worth 4 million dinars. Ahmadi also saw 4 contracts worth 417 thousand dinars in craft real estate, Farwaniya area recorded 2 contracts worth 2.7 million dinars, Mubarak Al- Kabeer had 2 contracts worth 4.8 million dinars, and one contract for Jahra area worth 1.6 million dinars. There were four craft contracts in Ahmadi area and one exhibition in Farwaniya area.

The report indicated an increase in the real estate trading index in various types of properties during the first week of July, except for the commercial sector, where trading in private real estate increased by one contract, in the investment sector by 12 contracts, and in craft real estate by 4 contracts. In contrast, trading in commercial real estate decreased by 10 contracts, and the trading index remained stable in exhibition, warehouse, and coastal strip properties

