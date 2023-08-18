The latest official statistics showed that the residency related fees collected in fiscal 2022/2023 increased by 74 percent or KD4.69 million, as the total amount collected reached KD11 million compared to KD6.33 million in fiscal 2021/2022, reports Al-Anba daily.

The final account for fiscal 2022/2023 revealed that Kuwait’s revenues from traffic violations amounted to KD78.63 million — KD15.78 million or 25 percent higher than KD62.84 million in fiscal 2021/2022. The revenues of the vehicle reservation garage increased by 33 percent or KD72,640 — KD294,470 in fiscal 2022/2023 compared to KD221,820 in fiscal 2021/2022

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).