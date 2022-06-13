Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has visited the water reservoir project DEWA is building in Hatta to review its progress.

According to the project schedule, there is significant progress in the project’s work at 36.259% compared to the 32.6% target. The project has a capacity of 30 million imperial gallons (MIG), at a cost of approximately AED86 million. The project has a capacity of 30 million gallons at a cost of about AED86 million. It started on 7th April 2021 and is expected to be complete by April 2023.

The project includes the construction of two reservoirs with a storage capacity of 30 million gallons of desalinated water, the construction of supporting buildings (a sub-station, operations building, equipment building, chemical storage building, chlorine dioxide generation building) and the extension of entrance and exit pipes. The structural foundation works for all facilities and reservoirs are 100% complete, while the above-ground works are 27% complete, and nearly 35% of the pipes have been laid.

"We seek to achieve the Comprehensive Development Plan for Hatta, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. We also work to consolidate the foundations of sustainable development for Hatta. We aim to establish Dubai’s leading position in the region, as an example of an effective and efficient infrastructure for electricity and water networks, to meet current and future requirements for all aspects of development in the Emirate.

"We also support Dubai’s comprehensive approach to ensuring the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030, which focuses on enhancing water resources, using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions. DEWA’s production capacity is currently 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water per day," said Al Tayer.

He added that DEWA is also implementing the Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the first of its kind in the Arab Gulf region, with investments estimated at AED1.421 billion. The plant will have a capacity of 250 MW, and a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours.

The project is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to reach 7,212 million gallons by 2025 compared to the current 822 million gallons. DEWA enhances the efficiency and reliability of the water network. It improves the water flow to fulfil the increasing demand for water in all parts of Dubai, increases the volume of the Emirate’s water reserves and supports sustainable development, Al Tayer noted.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA is implementing two other pioneering projects in Hatta, which are Dubai Mountain Peak and the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls. These projects will promote Hatta’s position as one of the key tourist destinations in Dubai.