Muscat – In a recent advisory, local authorities have urged tenants and landlords to ensure that all rent contracts are registered, emphasising the importance of legal compliance in safeguarding the rights of all parties involved. Failing to register rent contracts can lead to a number of negative consequences, affecting both tenants and property owners.

The primary concerns highlighted include manipulation of rental prices, loss of rights for both parties, and a surge in fraudulent contracts. Furthermore, non-compliance can result in increased disputes between tenants and landlords. Additionally, those who do not register their contracts will be ineligible for government subsidies on essential utilities such as electricity and water.

To streamline the process, tenants and landlords are encouraged to renew their contracts through the e-services portal or the ‘Baladiyati’ app. Authorities stress that registering the rent contract is a vital step in ensuring the protection of one’s legal rights.

