The region’s first class-built uncrewed surface vessel (USV) entered the water last week, marking an important event for the UAE maritime industry.

The 12 m Blue Essence USV was launched at Mugharraq port and sailed to its new home in Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi, by Fugro’s control and command centre in the UAE.

The Al Mirfa port will be the home to the Fugro Pegasus during the coming months and will be the central hub to Fugro’s remote and autonomous operations in the UAE.

This vessel forms part of Fugro’s global fleet of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and electric remotely operated vehicles, which are operated from a network of remote operations centres across the world.

Fugro’s Blue Essence USV will set a new standard for subsea inspection solutions, requiring no offshore crew, reducing carbon emissions by 95% and allowing for real-time insights, faster data-processing and data delivery.

David Washbrook, Director Marine Asset Integrity Middle East and India, said: “Fugro has been working closely with local authorities and partners in the region to define regulations and legislations around remote and autonomous vessels. We are proud to say that this collaborative effort has allowed us to have the region’s first uncrewed survey vessel in the water and adds an exciting new chapter to Fugro’s future in the UAE.”

