You can now donate to charity in the UAE ChatGPT style. Launched during Ramadan, 'CharityGPT' on the Botim app lets users make their donations through simple text commands.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that responds to text requests in human-like fashion. Consumer technology holding group Astra Tech collaborated with Abu Dhabi’s Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an to launch the region’s first charity channel modelled after ChatGPT. It supports Ma’an’s ‘together for every orphan’ initiative, which helps the children integrate into society.

When Khaleej Times asked the bot for more details about the initiative, it replied that the drive primarily supports orphans in the UAE and offers them access to education and healthcare.

Additionally, users can donate to the Emirates Red Crescent’s Ramadan campaign that includes food boxes, Iftar meals and tents.

Here is how our conversation with the bot went:

CharityGPT: Welcome. This time, we are collaborating with two remarkable organisations: Ma’an and Emirates Red Crescent.

User: Hi, I want to donate.

CharityGPT: It’s great to hear that you want to make a donation. Could you confirm which project you want to donate to?

User: Can you share more details?

CharityGPT: (Details both initiatives)

User: Sounds good.

CharityGPT: I am glad to hear that you find the project worthwhile. If you are ready to make a donation or if you have any more questions, please let me know.

User: I want to donate to Ma'an.

CharityGPT: To donate to the ‘together for every orphan’ project, could you please specify the amount? Remember, any amount is greatly appreciated and will contribute to making a significant difference in the lives of orphans.

User: Dh25

CharityGPT: Okay, I'll proceed with the donation to Ma'an:

The user is then prompted to click on ‘Proceed to pay’.

Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, said: " … (The) CharityGPT feature is … testament to how technology can be harnessed for good, extending our philanthropic reach and impacting society positively. While fear of job loss due to AI is a common concern, today we are demonstrating how we can instead harness its power to facilitate charity and positively impact millions of people around the world.”

