QSE market capitalisation decreases 2.3%: Qatar

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index declined by 165.33 points or 1.6% during the week to close at 10,106.13, QNBFS said in a report Thursday.

Market capitalisation decreased 2.3% to reach QR597.5bn yesterday compared with QR611.4bn at the end of the previous trading week. Of the 50 traded companies, 13 ended the week higher, 34 ended lower, while three remained the same.

Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance was the best performing stock for the week, gaining 20.5%. Whereas, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing was the worst performing stock for the week, dropping 13.2%, QNBFS said.

QNB Group, Qatar Islamic Bank and Industries Qatar (IQCD) were the primary contributors to the weekly index decline. QNB Group (QNBK) and Qatar Islamic Bank (QIBK) removed 57.78 and 55.86 points from the index, respectively. Further, IQCD deducted another 49.51 points.

Traded value during the week decreased 6.2% to reach QR2,676.9mn from QR2,853.9mn in the prior trading week.

QNB Group (QNBK) was the top value traded stock during the week with total traded value of QR282.9mn.

Traded volume fell 6.5% to reach 972.7mn shares compared to 1,040.0mn shares in the prior trading week. The number of transactions increased by 7.5% to 92,249 vs 85,825 in the prior week.

Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing was the top volume traded stock during the week with total traded volume of 192.7mn shares. Foreign institutions turned bullish, ending the week with net buying of QR158.1mn compared to net selling of QR32.2mn in the prior week.

Qatari institutions turned bearish with net selling of QR189.2mn compared to net buying of QR25mn in the week before. Foreign retail investors ended the week with net buying of QR10.3mn vs. net selling of QR11.6mn in the prior week.

Qatari retail investors recorded net buying of QR20.9mn vs. net buying of QR18.8mn the week before. YTD (as of Thursday), global foreign institutions were net short $111.8mn, while GCC institutions were net buyers of Qatari stocks by $488.7mn, QNBFS noted.

