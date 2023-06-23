Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QSE market capitalisatio...
EQUITIES

QSE market capitalisation decreases 2.3%: Qatar

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance was the best performing stock for the week

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 23, 2023
QATAREQUITIES
PHOTO
The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index declined by 165.33 points or 1.6% during the week to close at 10,106.13, QNBFS said in a report Thursday.
Market capitalisation decreased 2.3% to reach QR597.5bn yesterday compared with QR611.4bn at the end of the previous trading week. Of the 50 traded companies, 13 ended the week higher, 34 ended lower, while three remained the same.
Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance was the best performing stock for the week, gaining 20.5%. Whereas, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing was the worst performing stock for the week, dropping 13.2%, QNBFS said.
QNB Group, Qatar Islamic Bank and Industries Qatar (IQCD) were the primary contributors to the weekly index decline. QNB Group (QNBK) and Qatar Islamic Bank (QIBK) removed 57.78 and 55.86 points from the index, respectively. Further, IQCD deducted another 49.51 points.
Traded value during the week decreased 6.2% to reach QR2,676.9mn from QR2,853.9mn in the prior trading week.
QNB Group (QNBK) was the top value traded stock during the week with total traded value of QR282.9mn.
Traded volume fell 6.5% to reach 972.7mn shares compared to 1,040.0mn shares in the prior trading week. The number of transactions increased by 7.5% to 92,249 vs 85,825 in the prior week.
Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing was the top volume traded stock during the week with total traded volume of 192.7mn shares. Foreign institutions turned bullish, ending the week with net buying of QR158.1mn compared to net selling of QR32.2mn in the prior week.
Qatari institutions turned bearish with net selling of QR189.2mn compared to net buying of QR25mn in the week before. Foreign retail investors ended the week with net buying of QR10.3mn vs. net selling of QR11.6mn in the prior week.
Qatari retail investors recorded net buying of QR20.9mn vs. net buying of QR18.8mn the week before. YTD (as of Thursday), global foreign institutions were net short $111.8mn, while GCC institutions were net buyers of Qatari stocks by $488.7mn, QNBFS noted.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Qatar: Commercial Bank and My Book partners to introduce CB coupons

Qatar: Commercial Bank and My Book partners to introduce CB coupons
Qatar: Commercial Bank and My Book partners to introduce CB coupons
TECHNOLOGY

Qatar Post launches Robotic Sorting Project

Qatar Post launches Robotic Sorting Project
Qatar Post launches Robotic Sorting Project
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

PwC survey reveals 'excitement' surrounding AI in Qatar and neighbouring countries

PwC survey reveals 'excitement' surrounding AI in Qatar and neighbouring countries
PwC survey reveals 'excitement' surrounding AI in Qatar and neighbouring countries
ELECTION

CMC elections voting ends, counting begins: Qatar

CMC elections voting ends, counting begins: Qatar
CMC elections voting ends, counting begins: Qatar
CORONAVIRUS

Last of COVID mask restrictions lifted: Qatar

Last of COVID mask restrictions lifted: Qatar
Last of COVID mask restrictions lifted: Qatar
CYBERCRIME

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts woman for invading privacy of book fair attendee

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts woman for invading privacy of book fair attendee
Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts woman for invading privacy of book fair attendee
ENTERTAINMENT

Dubai: Farhan Akhtar to perform in the city

Dubai: Farhan Akhtar to perform in the city
Dubai: Farhan Akhtar to perform in the city
AIRLINES

Kuwait Airways signs Rolls-Royce TotalCare deal for A330neos fleet

Kuwait Airways signs Rolls-Royce TotalCare deal for A330neos fleet
Kuwait Airways signs Rolls-Royce TotalCare deal for A330neos fleet
MOST READ
1.

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

2.

DIFC's AI and Web3.0 hub aims to attract 500 startups, create more than 3,000 jobs

3.

UAE’s Mubadala is investing $200mln in Marcelo Claure's new VC firm

4.

Fitch raises global growth forecast for this year, but says 2024 will be grim

5.

First Abu Dhabi Bank forecasts high-interest rates to remain into 2024

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses drop on falling oil prices

2

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses end higher ahead of Powell's testimony

3

Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses end mixed on China growth concerns

4

Mideast Stocks: Gulf stock markets end mixed amid China growth uncertainties

5

Mideast Stocks: Qatar stock market ends lower, Egypt rises

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: Failure to implement reforms could plunge Egypt back into financial turmoil: IIF

VIDEO: Failure to implement reforms could plunge Egypt back into financial turmoil: IIF
VIDEO: Failure to implement reforms could plunge Egypt back into financial turmoil: IIF

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

LOGISTICS

Egypt offers dedicated cluster to Indian firms at Suez Canal Economic Zone

Egypt offers dedicated cluster to Indian firms at Suez Canal Economic Zone
Egypt offers dedicated cluster to Indian firms at Suez Canal Economic Zone
FINANCIAL SERVICES

UAE banks' funding profiles should continue to strengthen, says S&P

ECONOMY

Oman's GDP growth rate to slip this year on OPEC+ cuts

AVIATION

Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Dreamliner aircraft

LATEST NEWS
1

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Africa

2

South African rand weakens as dollar strength weighs on risk sentiment

3

ADIB wins three awards at Bonds & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2023

4

Low Indian rupee premiums prompt exporters to explore alternative hedges

5

Abu Dhabi Municipality calls for contracting firms, engineering consultancies to enlist in classification system

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n