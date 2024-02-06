In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, organised a unique event where its staff took the lead in planting the bank’s garden at Expo 2023 Doha.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the event was a hands-on experience for the bank’s employees as it allowed them to actively contribute to the creation of a garden space at Expo Doha, reinforcing the importance of green spaces in urban settings.

The event started with a brief orientation on eco-friendly planting techniques and the significance of local plants in conserving water and promoting biodiversity.

The bank’s senior management and staff members, equipped with gardening tools and seedlings, participated in planting sessions, transforming designated areas into vibrant green landscapes.

The event not only served as a platform for staff involvement, but also highlighted QNB’s full approach to sustainability, integrating environmental stewardship with employee engagement.

By empowering its staff to be active participants in this green initiative, QNB set an example for corporate responsibility and collective action.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.

