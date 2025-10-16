DOHA: The State of Qatar continues to implement advanced strategies in environmental protection and air quality improvement, as part of Qatar National Vision 2030, which places environmental sustainability at the core of national policies.

Thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar has emerged as a regional leader in developing a comprehensive and precise national air quality monitoring and improvement system, relying on the latest globally recognized environmental technologies and systems.

In a pioneering step, during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, advanced air quality monitoring stations were deployed around each stadium, covering areas of up to 5 square kilometers. These stations enabled real-time environmental data analysis in both fan zones and stadium surroundings, offering a global model for implementing environmental sustainability in major events.

The stations were equipped with cutting-edge sensors capable of measuring pollutant gas concentrations and airborne particles, as well as identifying their sources. They also had the ability to transmit data instantly to the Air Quality Monitoring and Analysis Unit, which analyzes the data and issues early warnings when necessary.

Air quality in the State of Qatar is subject to continuous, real-time monitoring through an integrated national network comprising more than 45 fixed and mobile stations distributed across various regions of the country, including residential areas, industrial zones, major roads, and the surroundings of key facilities.

Assistant Director of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department at the Ministry Abdullah Al Khulaifi said, in an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), that air quality in Qatar is closely monitored around the clock through advanced systems linked to the Air Quality Monitoring and Analysis Unit, where data is instantly analyzed to ensure compliance with national and international standards.

Al Khalifi explained that the national air quality monitoring network includes over 45 specialized stations measuring ambient air quality, in addition to another network of 20 stations located at main roads and intersections to monitor emissions from traffic and vehicles. He noted that these stations are internationally certified and provide an accurate representation of air quality conditions across the country.

He stated that the Ministry relies on advanced systems for data analysis through a specialized unit within the Monitoring and Inspection Department, where data from monitoring stations nationwide is collected for environmental assessment and the preparation of periodic reports.

The Assistant Director also revealed that the Ministry is working to upgrade monitoring systems by adopting the latest technologies, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to enhance forecasting efficiency and the ability to predict potential pollution events, thereby enabling prompt action to mitigate any negative impacts.

Al Khalifi emphasized that the efforts go beyond monitoring alone, encompassing broad awareness and community initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of environmental and air quality preservation. These efforts include media campaigns and partnerships with schools and universities, with the goal of instilling a sense of environmental responsibility across all segments of society.

Al Khalifi noted that the Ministry is committed to enhancing data transparency and raising public awareness, which led to the launch of the Electronic Air Quality Platform. This platform provides the public with real-time information on air quality in eight key regions across the country, using simplified color-coded indicators based on the globally recognized Air Quality Index (AQI) system. It allows citizens and residents to easily understand the air quality in their surroundings.

He explained that the AQI levels are displayed according to six internationally approved categories that reflect the condition of ambient air. These are represented by color gradients, from green, indicating clean air, to purple, which signals hazardous pollution levels. The AQI is based on five key pollutants: particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), sulfur dioxide (SO₂), ground-level ozone (O₃), and carbon monoxide (CO).

He added that the monitored data also includes a variety of additional variables, such as hydrocarbons, sulfur compounds, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), along with meteorological readings like temperature, wind speed and direction, relative humidity, atmospheric pressure, and visibility. This enables a comprehensive analysis of how atmospheric conditions impact air quality."

Al Khalifi stressed that the data published by the Ministry is based on field readings from certified monitoring stations and undergoes scientific validation. This is the only reliable source for assessing air quality in the State of Qatar. He cautioned against relying on unofficial data published by some external sources that use uncertified devices or general satellite-based simulation models. These entities do not have accurate monitoring equipment inside the country and lack a deep understanding of Qatar's local environmental conditions.

He also stated that all these entities that publish air quality platforms on the internet rely on unreliable data sources linked to commercial websites that use monitoring technologies and commercial devices which do not meet even the basic internationally recognized standards and requirements. Moreover, these platforms are not accredited by any specialized environmental monitoring authority, especially the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). They have spread widely due to their low cost and extensive commercial marketing campaigns. He explained that many platforms use the same misleading data sources but differ in how they present the information, underscoring the importance of relying on trusted sources and official national agencies for accurate information.

He clarified that the Ministry takes into account the impacts of population growth, urban development, and the increasing number of vehicles, which is why it adopts sustainable transportation plans such as metro systems, electric buses, and cycling paths. These efforts aim to reduce traffic-related emissions and achieve an environmental balance that reflects the country’s vision toward smart and sustainable cities.

He pointed out that the environmental monitoring system is based on national laws governing environmental protection, such as Law No. (30) of 2002 and its Executive Regulation No. (4) of 2005, with standards aligned with the requirements of international environmental bodies. This alignment enhances the credibility and professionalism of the Ministry’s work.

Assistant Director of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department at the Ministry Abdullah Al Khulaifi concluded by saying that the Ministry continues to expand the national air quality monitoring network, which started with a limited number of stations and now exceeds 45 stations, with plans to increase to over 50 stations in the near future. The Ministry also continuously implements technical updates and standardizes operational procedures to ensure data consistency and efficiency, in institutional cooperation with several national entities such as the Ministry of Public Health, Ashghal Public Works Authority, Qatar Meteorology Department, and QatarEnergy, thereby enhancing integration in environmental data monitoring and analysis.

