QIIB has been awarded ‘PCI-DSS - 4.0’ certification, which the bank said is the “highest certification in payment security and protection of bank cards data.”



QIIB is one of the first institutions in Qatar to obtain this certification in accordance with the new standard 4.0, which reflects QIIB’s adherence to the best standards in this field.



SISA International gives this certification to institutions and banks that have achieved qualitative security standards in the field of customer data protection.



QIIB Deputy CEO Jamal Abdullah al-Jamal, received the PCI-DSS - 4.0 certification during a ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters at Grand Hamad Street, which was attended by Mohamed Jamil Ahmad Hamad, head (Risks Sector) at QIIB besides senior bank executives and representatives of SISA International.



Commenting on QIIB's achievement of the certification, al-Jamal said, “We are pleased to be at the forefront of banks and institutions in the State of Qatar that receive the PCI-DSS - 4.0 certification, which is an additional indicator that we are on track in the fields of data protection and digital transformation”.



“We have invested in digital solutions related to cybersecurity, and we have always been proactive in adopting the best technology available in the banking sector. We are committed to applying the best international standards in cybersecurity”.



Al-Jamal expressed his thanks and appreciation to SISA for their assessment of QIIB’s data protection standards, which resulted in awarding QIIB the PCI-DSS - 4.0 certification.



“This certification gained momentum and additional importance with the new standard that it has adopted, which keeps pace with technological advancements and developments in the field of data information security protection standards, especially the banking data,” QIIB said.



QIIB in a statement said it has made “significant leaps” in the field of advanced technological infrastructure that it uses, and made “great achievements” in digital transformation over the past period, which contributed in strengthening its operational efficiency and increased trust in its services and products on a larger scale.





