DIPLOMACY

Qatar's PM attends high-level Ukraine meet

The conference seeks to develop a common understanding in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 17, 2024
QATARUKRAINEDIPLOMACY
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated in the high-level conference on peace in Ukraine, held in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 15 and 16.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several world leaders and heads of government, in addition to the United Nations and the European Union, also took part.

The conference seeks to develop a common understanding in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and to discuss a number of issues, especially ways to export food products from Ukraine, the safety of nuclear plants, and the exchange of prisoners of war.
