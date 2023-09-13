Social media
Qatar's industrial production surges 4.2% year-on-year in June: PSA

The country's industrial production index (IPI), shot up 4.2% on a monthly basis in the review period

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 13, 2023
Qatar's industrial production expanded 4.2% year-on-year in June 2023 on faster extraction of hydrocarbons and higher growth in certain non-oil sectors such as food products and chemicals, according to official data.
The country's industrial production index (IPI), shot up 4.2% on a monthly basis in the review period, according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
The PSA introduced IPI, a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of production of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period, with respect to a base period 2013.
The mining and quarrying index, which has a relative weight of 82.46%, soared 5.3% on a yearly basis owing to a 5.3% increase in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas and 2.8% in other mining and quarrying sectors.
On a monthly basis, the sector index was seen gaining 5% on account of a 5% surge in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas, even as other mining and quarrying sectors fell 1.1% in the review period.
The manufacturing index, with a relative weight of 15.85%, shrank 1.1% year-on-year this June as there was a 11.3% contraction in the production of rubber and plastics products, 9.1% in printing and reproduction of recorded media, 6.3% in refined petroleum products, 5.6% in cement and other non-metallic mineral products, and 2.7% in basic metals.
Nevertheless, there was a 4.1% jump in the production of food products, 1.8% in chemical and chemical related products, and 0.4% in beverages in the review period.
On a monthly basis, the manufacturing index was down 0.4% owing to 5.8% decline in the production of basic metals, 4.3% in printing and reproduction of recorded media, 1% in food products, and 0.9% in chemicals and chemical related products.
However, there was a 6.5% expansion in the production of refined petroleum products, 4.7% in beverages, 2.7% in rubber and plastics products, and 0.1% in cement and other non-metallic mineral products in the review period.
Electricity, which has a 1.16% weight in the IPI basket, saw its index decline 0.8% year-on-year but shot up 8.4% month-on-month in June 2023.
In the case of water, which has a 0.53% weight, the index was seen expanding 2.1% on both annual and monthly basis respectively in the review period.
