Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar’s budget surplus f...
ECONOMY

Qatar’s budget surplus forecast to average 9% of GDP this year: Oxford Economics

The state budget turned surplus in 2021

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 14, 2023
FISCAL POLICYQATARECONOMY
PHOTO
Qatar’s budget surplus has been forecast to average 9% of GDP this year given favourable oil and gas prices, Oxford Economics noted in its latest country report.
The state budget turned surplus in 2021, and widened above 10% of GDP in 2022, due to higher oil and gas revenues, Oxford Economics said.
Qatar’s budget showed deficit in 2017, but that was temporary, Oxford Economics said and noted it returned to surplus in 2018. But it began to narrow again in 2019 and, given the slump in oil and gas prices, moved into deficit of 2.1% of GDP in 2020.
The 2023 budget, based on an oil price of $65 per barrel, up from $55/b in the 2022 budget, projects a surplus of QR29bn, equivalent to 3.4% of GDP.
“Our 2023 forecast for Brent is now at $80/b, down from 81.5/b last month, but still well above the budgeted price, and LNG prices are softening. But with spending growth moderating, we expect a budget surplus of about 9% of GDP this year.
“According to the first quarter (Q1) budget data, revenues rose 5.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) while spending fell 4.9% y-o-y, widening the quarterly budget surplus to QR19.7bn.”
While Qatar’s external debt burden became large due to heavy investment in a relatively short period of time, it trended up between 2013 and 2021 before declining last year, a trend Oxford Economics expect to continue this year and next.
This is balanced by the large foreign assets, including official reserves, current account surpluses, sustained economic growth, and access to cheap external borrowing due to its high sovereign credit ratings.
The country’s large external surpluses have been invested abroad in property, financial, retail, and other sectors by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which is estimated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to have assets of more than $300bn, and the aim is to reduce the state’s reliance on oil and gas earnings.
Crude production will rise modestly this year, Oxford Economics said. Oil output in the country declined in 2021-2022.
But as Qatar isn't involved in the OPEC+ agreement on production quotas, Oxford Economics expects production to rise this year, nearing 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).
A recovery in oil production will drive further growth in the energy sector after it expanded 1.7% last year, marking the first positive annual performance since 2012, Oxford Economics noted.
The gas sector remains Qatar’s priority, it said. The North Field gas expansion project will have a positive medium- term impact, increasing LNG capacity nearly 65% to 126mtpy by 2027, from 77mtpy.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower
ECONOMY

Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP

Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP
Oman’s safe debt limit estimated at 30% of GDP
HOSPITALITY

Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%

Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%
Hotel revenues in Oman up 32%
INDUSTRIAL

Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July

Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July
Qatar: 634 building permits issued in July
EDUCATION

Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar

Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar
Labor Ministry launches training programme for job seekers in insurance sector: Qatar
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
REAL ESTATE

Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA

Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA
Qatar witness 15% year-on-year growth in building permits issued in July: PSA
TELECOM

Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit

Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit
Vodafone Qatar demonstrates strong performance in CRA quality of service audit
MOST READ
1.

UAE-based Lulu Group to raise $2.7bln to refinance debt - report

2.

Dubai house rents have jumped more than 20% so far in 2023

3.

Oman reveals list of 103 countries whose citizens can visit visa free

4.

Saudi’s Ma’aden profit plummets 91% to $94mln in Q2 on high finance costs

5.

UAE's Air Arabia Q2 net profit jumps on exceptional item

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar, an emerging MICE hotspot

2

Qatar's foreign reserves reach $66.3bln in July - central bank

3

Qatar’s current account surplus to remain in double digits this year and next: Oxford Economics

4

Estithmar Holding registers remarkable financial performance in H1 2023: Qatar

5

Most Gulf central banks raise key interest rates tracking the US Fed

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy

Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
Abu Dhabi announces breakthrough in tapping geothermal energy
TECHNOLOGY

Gaming revenues in MEA to reach $7.2bln in 2023; Saudi Arabia emerges as key player

EQUITIES

Kuwait Agility Q2 net profit dips on higher interest payments

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi TAQA’s Q2 profit falls 17% on lower energy prices, production

LATEST NEWS
1

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

2

Gold drops to 5-week low as firm US bond yields boost dollar

3

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets track oil, Asian shares lower

4

UAE keen to strengthen relations in key sectors

5

COP28 UAE Presidency to convene world-leading economists in UAE to drive progress on reform of international finance

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds