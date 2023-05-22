Qatari innovator Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis won a gold medal at the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva for his groundbreaking invention. Khamis' smart educational prayer rug, called Sajdah, has garnered widespread recognition for its ability to guide new Muslims, including children, in performing prayers correctly.

The prayer rug with advanced technology combines interactive features with traditional elements and provides comprehensive guidance on the proper techniques and steps involved in prayer. So, how does the smart prayer rug work?

According to the inventor's website, Sajdah incorporates a discreet LED screen and built-in speakers, enabling users to follow step-by-step guidance for over 25 prayers in English and Arabic.

By connecting the smart rug to a mobile app, users can easily choose a specific prayer and access on-screen instructions. This innovative approach provides a user-friendly and immersive experience, catering to individuals who are eager to improve their prayer practices.

Features of Sajdah

Sajdah guides through daily and non-daily prayers in a step-by-step learning experience.

Sajdah’s LED screen helps users read and memorise the Holy Quran while practising prayers.

One can control the pace of prayer guides, including chapter transition speed, font size, and much more.

Prayer guides and Quran verses displayed in Arabic, English, and Latin Transliteration, updates will include more languages.

Who can use the rug

According to the website, Sajdah acts as a personal trainer, guiding new Muslims through the five daily mandatory prayers, as well as 20 others. Users do not have to worry about about forgetting something or if they are reciting the Qur’an properly. They can also use the app to learn about the correct postures and the order of every prayer.

Sajdah offers a user-friendly solution for children to learn prayer by providing step-by-step instructions that are simple and easy to follow. It serves as a personal trainer, guiding children through each prayer. The technological features is especially beneficial for those who struggle with distractions or have conditions such as ADHD.

Sajdah can help people concentrate during Taraweeh and other prayers while reading the Quran from the LED screen. The rug can be used to listen to Quran wherever you are through its built-in speakers. It can be a great praying tool for Muslims who can’t memorise longer chapters of the Quran.

Smart control and customisation

Sajdah allows every Muslim to customise their praying experience to fit their needs. Individuals can pair their smartphone or Apple Watch to Sajdah, and enjoy control and customisation options as shown below. Multiple devices can connect to one Sajdah at the same time.

Shariah-compliant

According to Khamis, while designing Sajdah, he made sure to follow all the recommended praying guidelines. Sajdah, its app, and all features comply with the Shariah law, and is recognized by every madhhab as a proper prayer education tool.

