Qatar welcomes more than 2mln visitors during the first half of 2023

The sharp uptake in figures can be attributed to the launch of QT’s ‘Feel More in Qatar’ campaign

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 14, 2023
Qatar’s industry-leading suite of attractions, continuous schedule of events and trademark warm Arabian hospitality ushered in an incredible first half of the year for the country’s tourism sector, according to new figures released by Qatar Tourism (QT).
To date, Qatar welcomed more than two million international visitors, with the months of May and June registering the highest figure (567k) ever recorded for these two months in the last 10 years. International arrivals in 2023 have so far doubled compared to the levels seen pre-pandemic (1,053k in 2019).
The sharp uptake in figures can be attributed to the launch of QT’s ‘Feel More in Qatar’ campaign, which was promoted across key markets, along with the steady calendar of world-class events that have been staged throughout the country since the start of the year and which have maintained the energetic atmosphere from last year’s FIFA World Cup tournament.
Furthermore, the extension of Hayya for existing cardholders and the re-launch of the Hayya platform has enabled visitors who require a visa an easy and seamless entry process into Qatar.
Since January, QT’s Feel Winter in Qatar brought to audiences the 19th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, the 12th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival, and numerous concerts by Qatar Live.
Qatar has also continued to build on its sporting legacy with international events such as the Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023, World Judo Championships, and the 8th Qatar Tennis Federation Open, amongst others, which have significantly contributed to the numbers.
Eid celebrations in April and in June have also led to a surge in arrivals, owing to the packed schedule of events featured in Qatar Tourism’s ‘Eid in Qatar’ campaigns. Celebrations across the country are captured in special editions of the monthly events guide, Qatar Calendar, providing visitors with an overview on how best to enjoy the festivities.
Commenting on the half-year results, QT COO Berthold Trenkel said: “These strong visitor numbers are testament to the determination, hard work, and resilience of everyone involved in Qatar’s tourism and hospitality industry. With our ongoing roster of international events, industry-leading hospitality infrastructure, and ongoing commitment to Service Excellence, Qatar is well on its path to becoming the Middle East’s fastest-growing tourism destination.”
During 2023 to date, arrivals by air constituted 51% of all visitors to Qatar, while arrivals by land and sea made up 37% and 12% of the total figures, respectively. Visitors from Saudi Arabia remain the top source market for international visitors this year, contributing to nearly a quarter of all arrivals. This is followed by India and Germany.
The positive momentum of exciting events throughout the country is set to continue for the remainder of the year, with highly anticipated events coming up such as QT’s ‘Feel Summer in Qatar,’ the Geneva International Motor Show, Formula 1, and Expo Doha 2023.
