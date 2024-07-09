Qatar, US sign pact to enhance aviation security

The State of Qatar and the United States of America signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Monday, to enhance civil aviation security between the two countries, in the presence of HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.In charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, and US Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Timmy Davis, co-signed the MoU.Following the signing ceremony, HE the Minister of Transport met with the US Ambassador discussed the two friendly countries' relations in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, and ways to enhance and develop them.