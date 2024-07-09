Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar, US sign pact to e...
AVIATION

Qatar, US sign pact to enhance aviation security

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

To enhance civil aviation security between the two countries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 9, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARUNITED STATESAVIATION
PHOTO
The State of Qatar and the United States of America signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Monday, to enhance civil aviation security between the two countries, in the presence of HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.
In charge of managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Alhajri, and US Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Timmy Davis, co-signed the MoU.
Following the signing ceremony, HE the Minister of Transport met with the US Ambassador discussed the two friendly countries' relations in the areas of transportation, civil aviation, and ways to enhance and develop them.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

REAL ESTATE

Real estate trading volume increases in June

Real estate trading volume increases in June
Real estate trading volume increases in June
EQUITIES

Domestic and foreign funds lift Qatar Stock Exchange 34 points;

Domestic and foreign funds lift Qatar Stock Exchange 34 points;
Domestic and foreign funds lift Qatar Stock Exchange 34 points;
SUSTAINABILITY

'Doha sees noticeable increase in biodiversity'

'Doha sees noticeable increase in biodiversity'
'Doha sees noticeable increase in biodiversity'
MARITIME

Qatar boosts maritime growth with new shipping event in 2025

Qatar boosts maritime growth with new shipping event in 2025
Qatar boosts maritime growth with new shipping event in 2025
AGRICULTURE

New success for agriculture research in Qatar

New success for agriculture research in Qatar
New success for agriculture research in Qatar
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Global Finance recognises QDB as ‘Qatar’s Best SME Bank and Trade Finance Provider for 2024’

Global Finance recognises QDB as ‘Qatar’s Best SME Bank and Trade Finance Provider for 2024’
Global Finance recognises QDB as ‘Qatar’s Best SME Bank and Trade Finance Provider for 2024’
CYBERSECURITY

Cybersecurity risks highlighted in Bahrain

Cybersecurity risks highlighted in Bahrain
Cybersecurity risks highlighted in Bahrain
FUNDS

GFH Partners,Bahrain launches seventh logistics and industrial fund in US

GFH Partners,Bahrain launches seventh logistics and industrial fund in US
GFH Partners,Bahrain launches seventh logistics and industrial fund in US

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE Q2 bank earnings set to decline; Saudi to deliver highest YoY earnings growth in GCC

2.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to buy new Saudi Re shares for $114mln

3.

State-owned oil and gas firm SNOC breaks ground on Sharjah's largest solar power plant

4.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hokail Academy to sell 29% stake in Nomu IPO; sets price range

5.

Qatar Islamic Bank backs out of bid to acquire Egypt's United Bank - report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar, US sign deal on enhancing civil aviation security

2

How Boeing's plea deal could affect the planemaker

3

Qatar re-elected as member of Executive Council of Arab Civil Aviation Organization

4

FAA to investigate Southwest flight that departed from closed runway in Maine

5

US FAA adopts airworthiness directive for 13 Boeing 757-200 US planes

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS
Staying invested, diversified fixed income key for resilient portfolio - UBS

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi
VIDEO: LSE-listed Dar Global to bring Trump Tower to Jeddah skyline in Saudi

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment

UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment
UAE-listed F&B giant Agthia expands in Saudi with $24mln investment
INVESTMENT

Investments in MENA start-ups fell 46% to $882mln in H1 2024

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund considers sale of stake in Turkcell

BONDS

More mandatory convertible bond issuances likely if interest rates stay high

LATEST NEWS
1

OMV flags Q2 earnings hit from legislative changes, inventory losses

2

BP warns of Q2 profit hit from weak refining margins, oil trading

3

Gold edges higher as investors await Powell's testimony

4

Euro zone bond yields tick higher as traders await Fed's Powell

5

UK power firm SSE goes ahead with 2 GW offshore wind farm in Netherlands

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds