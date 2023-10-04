Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar trade surplus jump...
TRADE

Qatar trade surplus jumps 8.7% month-on-month in August: PSA

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Qatar’s exports to Japan, China, Singapore and India were on the rise this August against those in August 2023

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 4, 2023
QATARTRADE
PHOTO
Qatar's trade surplus rose 8.7% to QR21.36bn in August against the previous month's levels owing to faster growth in shipments to Asian markets, according to official statistics.
However, the country registered a 41.1% year-on-year decrease in trade surplus in the review period, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).
Qatar’s exports to Japan, China, Singapore and India were on the rise this August against those in August 2023.
The share of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons in the country's total export basket was seen declining substantially; while those of crude and non-crude increased robustly in the review period.
The country's total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) were up 8% month-on-month to QR31.42bn. On an annualised basis, it tanked 32.9% in August 2023.
More than 63% of the exports went to China, South Korea, India, Japan and Singapore. In August 2023, Qatar's shipments to China amounted to QR7.51bn or 23.9% of the total exports of the country, followed by South Korea QR3.89bn (12.4%), India QR3.29bn (10.5%), Japan QR2.72bn (8.7%), and Singapore QR2.4bn (7.6%).
On a monthly basis, Qatar's exports to Japan zoomed 33.83%, China by 24.61%, Singapore by 22.36% and India by 17.66%; whereas those to South Korea were down 5.9% in September 2023.
On a yearly basis, the country's exports to Japan plunged 47.5%, India by 27.19%, Singapore by 13.87% and South Korea by 13.31%; while those to China shot up 38.98% in the review period.
The country’s exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons were valued at QR17.65bn, which grew 3.9% on a monthly basis; crude at QR6.79% (26.7%), non-crude at QR3.15bn (13%) and other commodities at QR2.93bn (4%) in August 2023.
On a yearly basis, the exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons plunged 47.4% and other commodities by 29.8%; even as those of crude surged 30.1% and non-crude by 8.4% in the review period.
Petroleum gases constituted 57.81% of the exports of domestic products in August 2023 compared to 73.17% a year ago period; followed by crude 22.24% (11.39%), non-crude 10.32% (6.35%) and other commodities 9.6% (9.1%).
Qatar's total imports (valued at cost insurance and freight) amounted to QR10.06bn, which showed a 6.6% increase month-on-month; even as it fell 4.8% on an annualised basis in August 2023.
The country's imports from the US amounted to QR1.78bn, which accounted for 17.7% of the total imports; followed by China QR1.36bn (13.5%), Germany QR0.85bn (8.5%), India QR0.54bn (5.3%) and Italy QR0.51bn (5%) in the review period.
On a monthly basis, the country's imports from Germany expanded 33.96%, the US by 31.86% and India by 4.87%; whereas those from Italy shrank 19.01% and China by 13.71% in August 2023.
On a yearly basis, Qatar's imports from Italy declined 29.58%, China by 25.93% and India by 22.7%; whereas those from Germany surged 51.6% and the US by 17.14% in the review period.
In August 2023, the group of "Turbojets, Turbo propellers and Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof" was at the top of the imported group of commodities and valued at QR0.51bn, showing an annual decline of 14.1%
In the second place was “Parts of Aeroplanes or Helicopters, with QR0.49bn, showing an increase of 93.7% on an annualised basis in the review period.
In third place was "Motor Cars & Other Motor Vehicles for The Transport of Persons”, with QR0.48bn, which however showed an increase 3.9% year-on-year in August 2023.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

TECHNOLOGY

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing

Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
Dubai Municipality upgrades its ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ to include chemical, gemological testing
PHILANTHROPY

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries

MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
MoFA spokesman highlights Qatar's commitment to enhancing ties with various countries
ECONOMY

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha

High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
High-level forum on food security concludes in Doha
SUSTAINABILITY

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future

Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
Qatari pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha takes visitors on a journey of green future
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
Mideast Stocks: Gulf shares drop in early trade on weaker oil prices
INDUSTRIAL

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration

Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
Kuwaiti official underlines intent on achieving pan-Arab economic industrial integration
DIPLOMACY

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations

Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
Foreign Ministry holds fourth round of Kuwaiti-Czech political consultations
OIL

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd
MOST READ
1.

Morgan Stanley downgrades Egypt’s sovereign credit rating

2.

Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to form board for the Investment Corporation of Dubai

3.

After MidOcean Energy deal, Saudi Aramco set to make more LNG acquisitions

4.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector growth picks up in September

5.

Julius Baer Middle East sets up external asset management desk at DIFC

RELATED ARTICLES
1

‘Turkiye and Qatar to enter into comprehensive trade, economic pact by year-end’

2

Germany is interested in investing in Qatar, says former federal minister

3

Qatar's private sector exports tumble by over 30% in Q2 2023

4

Qatar-South Korea ties diversify beyond LNG, says Qatari envoy

5

Minister of state Qatar, Malaysian minister discuss security cooperation

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market
VIDEO: Why rich GCC investors are eyeing Egypt property market

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record

Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to smash sales record
IPO

ADES Holding IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed nearly 10 times

EQUITIES

Bahrain's Dallah AlBaraka makes firm offer for Al Baraka Group for $84.3mln

EQUITIES

Dubai school operator Taaleem’s profit surges 41.5%

LATEST NEWS
1

Turkey's trade deficit narrows 48% in September

2

India's retail inflation likely to ease by December - finance secretary

3

Russia to decide in November whether to deepen output oil output cuts or raise production - Novak

4

Tourism stumble risks perfect storm for reeling Thai markets

5

Austrian National Bank forecasts 2023 inflation at 7.8%

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds