The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) announced today that Qatar will host Web Summit, the world's largest technology conference, in March 2024.

Web Summit Qatar, taking place in Doha, will be the first of its kind in the region, bringing together thousands of international entrepreneurs, investors, and the next generation of leaders who are reshaping the world.

Over the next five years, Web Summit Qatar will provide new opportunities to connect the tech world in growing ecosystems across the Middle East, Africa, and India, in addition to its established presence in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.

Qatar has a fast-growing technology ecosystem, with a rapidly expanding start-up scene, private sector, and government support for technology innovation. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2021, Qatar ranks 28th globally for its capacity for innovation, outpacing other countries in the region. The country also invests heavily in technology infrastructure, focusing on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: "Qatar looks forward to hosting thousands of innovative and future-shaping leaders and thinkers at Web Summit Qatar. Attendees will be able to meet peers, explore avenues for growing their businesses, and experience Qatar's vibrant culture. The event will help capitalize on world-class facilities and infrastructure, facilitate travel, and achieve strong economic growth."

The Founder and CEO of Web Summit, Paddy Cosgrave, said: "Web Summit Qatar will help connect a new generation of founders in the Middle East to investors, journalists, customers, partners and more around the world and represents a new opportunity for Web Summit to convene technology's leaders and to develop an already fast-growing tech scene."

