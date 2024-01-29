The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Sunday opened the week on a flat pitch despite buying interests in the industrials, realty and insurance counters.

The 20-stock Qatar Index stood at 10,347.21 points despite buying support from the foreign and local retail investors.

The foreign institutions were seen net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses remained at 4.46%.

As much as 50% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR0.57n or 0.09% to QR601.15bn with microcap segments leading the pack of gainers.

The Arab institutions continued to be net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw as many as 8,721 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn trade across nine deals.

The Gulf individuals’ lower net profit booking was visible in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index gained vis-à-vis flat main barometer in the main market, which reported no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index was unchanged, while the All Share Index rose by 0.03% and the All Islamic Index by 0.12% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decrease.

The industrial sector index gained 0.36%, realty (0.26%) and insurance (0.17%); while transport declined 0.37%, consumer goods and services (0.36%), telecom (0.09%) and banks and financial services (0.01%).

Major losers in the main market included Alijarah Holding, Lesha Bank, Nakilat, Commercial Bank, Aamal Holding and Al Faleh Educational Holding.

Nevertheless, Qatari Investors Group, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Gulf Warehousing, Milaha and Al Khaleej Takaful were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

The foreign individual investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR7.66mn against net sellers of QR1.4mn on January 25.

The local retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR1.33mn compared with net sellers of QR9.86mn last Thursday.

The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking decreased substantially to QR6mn against QR19.28mn the previous trading day.

The Gulf individual investors’ net selling weakened perceptibly to QR0.02mn compared to QR0.32mn on January 25.

The Arab individuals’ net profit booking eased marginally to QR0.63mn against QR0.88mn last Thursday.

However, the foreign funds turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.41mn compared with net buyers of QR24.46mn the previous trading.

The domestic institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.92mn against net buyers of QR7.28mn on January 25.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market fell 29% to 104.49mn shares, value by 31% to QR299.06mn and deals by 29% to 11,165.

The venture market saw 41% plunge in trade volumes to 0.24mn equities, 42% in value to QR0.33mn and 33% in transactions to 34.

