Qatar Stock Exchange index declined at the beginning of Wednesdays trading by 0.10 %, or 9.72 points, falling to the level of 10,016 points, compared to Tuesdays close, under pressure from five sectors.



The stock market figures attributed the decline in the general index to the transportation sector, which recorded a negative performance of 0.22 %, the industrial sector by 0.20 %, the insurance sector by 0.07 %, the consumer goods and services sector by 0.06 %, and the banking and financial services sector by 0.01 %.

On the other hand, the performance was positive for the telecommunications sector by 0.17 % and the real estate sector by 0.02 %.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1,098 transactions worth QR 25.332 million, distributed among 9.805 million shares.

