Qatar Stock Exchange index rises by 4.62 points at beginning of Tuesday's trading

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index gained 4.62 points at the beginning of Tuesday's trading, rising marginally by 0.05%, thus rising to the level of 9869 points, compared to Monday's close, backed by six sectors.



Qatar Stock Exchange figures showed a positive performance for the Real Estate sector by 1.09%, the Transportation sector by 0.89%, the Telecoms sector by 0.89%, the Industrial sector by 0.36%, the Consumer Goods and Services sector by 0.27% and the Banking and Financial Services sector by 0.18%. In contrast, the Insurance sector had a negative performance of 1.79%.



At around 10:00 a.m, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1,855 transactions worth QR 43.145 million, distributed among 15.369 million shares.

