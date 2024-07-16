Qatar Islamic Bank, the country's largest shariah-compliant bank, reported 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in H1 2024 net profit to 2.065 billion riyals ($567 billion).

Basic earnings per share for the six-month ended June 30 was QAR 0.87 versus QAR 0.83 in H1 2023.

Total income for the period was up 12.4% at QAR 5.66 billion, the bank said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Total assets stood at QAR 192.3 billion, up 4.9% YoY.

Customer deposits were at QAR 122.7 billion, up 5% YoY.

The board of directors has proposed an interim cash dividend to shareholders of QAR 0.25 per share, transalting to 25% of the nominal share value.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com