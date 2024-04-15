Social media
Qatar Stock Exchange index falls 1.31% at the start of trading

Trading on the QSE at 10:00 AM amounted to QR 80.323 million

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 15, 2024
The Qatar Stock Exchange index fell 1.31 percent at the start of trading on Sunday, down 129.75 points to 9,794.41 points, compared to the close of the previous session.

The insurance sector was the only riser, gaining 1.44 percent, while six sectors declined, led by the banking and financial services sector by 1.65 percent, followed by real estate by 1.54 percent, the industrial sector by 1.07 percent, telecommunications by 1.02 percent, goods and consumer services by 0.79 percent, and transportation by 0.73 percent.

Trading on the QSE at 10:00 AM amounted to QR 80.323 million, distributed over 33.519 million shares, through the execution of 2,602 transactions.
