Ahead of Eid holidays, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Monday gained as much as 14 points on the back of buying interests, especially in the banks, real estate and consumer goods

sectors.



The foreign institutions were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.14% to 9,924.16 points, recovering from an intraday low of 9,890 points.



The domestic institutions turned bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 8.37%.



The foreign individuals’ weakened net selling had its influence in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.24bn or 0.22% to QR576.3bn on account of midcap segments.



The Gulf retail investors’ lower net profit booking pressure also had its say in the main market, which saw as many as 0.05mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.13mn trade across five deals.



The Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Islamic stocks were seen gaining slower than the other indices in the market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Total Return Index grew 0.14%, the All Share Index by 0.19% and the All Islamic Index by 0.12% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The banks and financial services sector index gained 0.59%, realty (0.23%), consumer goods and services (0.22%), insurance (0.04%) and transport (0.01%); while telecom declined 1.1% and industrials (0.34%).



Main gainers in the main bourse included Qatar Islamic Insurance, Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar Oman Investment, Mekdam Holding, Widam Food, Qatar German Medical Devices, Estithmar Holding and Ezdan.



Nevertheless, Beema, Inma Holding, Dlala, Qatari Investors Group, Ooredoo, Lesha Bank, Industries Qatar and Gulf International Services were among the losers in the main bourse.



The foreign institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR11.09mn compared to QR6.59mn on April 7.



The domestic institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR5.58mn against net sellers of QR7.76mn the previous day.



The foreign individual investors’ net selling declined noticeably to QR2.02mn compared to QR3.6mn on Sunday.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking shrank perceptibly to QR0.1mn against QR0.51mn on April 7.



However, the Arab individuals’ net selling strengthened markedly to QR11.67mn compared to QR0.54mn the previous day.



The Qatari individuals’ net profit booking strengthened perceptibly to QR5.82mn against QR7.76mn on Sunday.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying decreased considerably to QR2.94mn compared to QR10.06mn on April 7.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net buyers to the tune of QR0.01mn the previous day.



Trade volumes in the main market were up 2% to 116.67mn shares, value by 3% to QR315.14mn and deals by 36% to 12,612.



The venture market saw 68% contraction in trade volumes at 0.08mn equities, 68% in value to QR0.12mn and 65% in transactions to 9.

