ECONOMY

Qatar security meetup held

More than 60 security professionals attended Qatar Security Meetup 2023

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 22, 2023
QATAR
More than 60 security professionals attended Qatar Security Meetup 2023, hosted by Asis Doha in collaboration with Asis International, a statement said. The gathering included officials from the Ministry of Interior's (MoI) Security Systems Department (SSD).
Triple Crown certification recipients Vitthal Teli and Adepoju Nasiru were recognised on the occasion. The Triple Crown signifies mastery in three premier certifications: Certified Protection Professional (CPP), Physical Security Professional (PSP), and Professional Certified Investigator (PCI).
The panel, chaired by Asis Doha Chapter chair Ranjiv Abraham and featuring MoI's SSD director Major engineer Ali Abdallah A al-Suwaidi, Asis international CEO Peter J O'Neil, past president Malcolm Smith and global chief learning officer Christine Murphy Peck provided insights. MoI's SSD head of projects Capt Mohammed Ali al-Mulla was present.
The collaboration with over 10 top-notch security vendors provided a unique platform for knowledge exchange and showcased cutting-edge technologies shaping the industry's future.
The presence of national system integrators and software development companies, distributors, and security services companies further emphasised the importance of a unified approach in addressing security challenges across various sectors, the statement added.
