Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar second top liquefi...
OIL AND GAS

Qatar second top liquefied natural gas exporter globally in July: GECF

Stronger LNG exports from non-GECF countries boosted global LNG exports and offset weaker exports from GECF member countries and LNG reloads

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 18, 2023
QATAROIL AND GAS
PHOTO
Qatar was the second top liquefied natural gas exporter globally and led GECF member LNG producers in July, a report has shown.
In its latest monthly report, Doha-headquartered GECF noted global LNG exports rose sharply by 5.4% (1.71mn tonnes) y-o-y, reaching 33.6mn tonnes and a record high in July.
Stronger LNG exports from non-GECF countries boosted global LNG exports and offset weaker exports from GECF member countries and LNG reloads.
As such, the share of non-GECF countries in global LNG exports increased from 48.6% a year earlier to 51.7% last month.
In contrast, the share of GECF member countries and reloads in global LNG exports fell from 50.7% and 0.7%, respectively, to 47.8% and 0.5%, respectively.
Between January and July this year, cumulative global LNG exports expanded by 4.2% (9.60mn tonnes) y-o-y to reach 238.88mn tonnes.
“In July, the US, Qatar and Australia were the top LNG exporting countries,” GECF noted.
Last month, LNG exports from GECF member countries and observers declined for the second consecutive month.
GECF countries’ LNG exports fell by 0.7% (0.11mn tonnes) y-o-y to 16.06mn tonnes.
Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Malaysia, Nigeria, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and the United Arab Emirates contributed to the decline and offset higher exports from Qatar, Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Norway and Peru.
From January to July this year, GECF countries’ cumulative LNG exports grew by 2.2% (2.13mn tonnes) y-o-y, totalling 99.93mn tonnes. The drop in LNG exports in Malaysia, Russia and Trinidad and Tobago was attributed to higher planned maintenance activity at the MLNG, Sakhalin 2 and Atlantic LNG facilities, respectively.
In Egypt and Nigeria, lower feedgas availability led to a decline in LNG exports from both countries.
Furthermore, an unplanned outage at the Das Island LNG facility drove the United Arab Emirates’ LNG exports lower.
Conversely, lower planned maintenance at the Skikda, Angola and Peru LNG facilities supported higher LNG exports from Algeria, Angola and Peru.
Higher feedgas availability also contributed to the increase in Algeria’s LNG exports.
In Mozambique, the stronger LNG exports were supported by the continued ramp-up in LNG production at the Coral South FLNG facility.
In July, gas and LNG spot prices in Europe and Asia reversed the previous month’s gains with overall bearish market fundamentals, GECF noted.
The average Title Transfer Facility (TTF) spot gas prices in Europe stood at $9.56/MMBtu, marking an 8% decline compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, the average Northeast Asia (NEA) LNG spot prices experienced an increase of 8% m-o-m to reach $10.88/MMBtu. Global gas market fundamentals remain relatively weak due to tepid demand in both Europe and Asia, as well as high EU gas storage levels.
However, increasing buying activity from LNG importers in South and Southeast Asia will support prices in the upcoming months, GECF noted.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

TRANSPORT

UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution

UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution
UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution
INFLATION

Qatar's CPI inflation rises 3.11% year-on-year in July: PSA

Qatar's CPI inflation rises 3.11% year-on-year in July: PSA
Qatar's CPI inflation rises 3.11% year-on-year in July: PSA
EQUITIES

Foreign funds’ net selling pressure drags QSE below 10,600 levels

Foreign funds’ net selling pressure drags QSE below 10,600 levels
Foreign funds’ net selling pressure drags QSE below 10,600 levels
AIRLINES

Qatar Airways renews multi-year partnership with Al Sadd

Qatar Airways renews multi-year partnership with Al Sadd
Qatar Airways renews multi-year partnership with Al Sadd
SERVICES

Omani fire engineering consultancy eyes 50% revenue growth

Omani fire engineering consultancy eyes 50% revenue growth
Omani fire engineering consultancy eyes 50% revenue growth
ENTERTAINMENT

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
OIL AND GAS

Kuwait’s oil exports witness sharp 18.28% annual decline in June

Kuwait’s oil exports witness sharp 18.28% annual decline in June
Kuwait’s oil exports witness sharp 18.28% annual decline in June
REAL ESTATE

Residency fee and traffic violation revenues soar in Kuwait

Residency fee and traffic violation revenues soar in Kuwait
Residency fee and traffic violation revenues soar in Kuwait
MOST READ
1.

UAE offloaded $4bln US treasury bonds in June

2.

Dubai-based startup NWTN to invest $500mln in China Evergrande’s EV unit

3.

Dubai DP World H1 net profit dips

4.

South Africa's top online retailer braces for battle with Amazon

5.

Saudi Arabia's crude exports fall to 21-month low in June

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Iraq may turn to Qatar for gas: report

2

Iraq mulls gas imports from Qatar, Turkmenistan

3

Dolphin Energy reduces total energy consumption by 1.7% year-on-year in 2022

4

Qatar: Contracts awarded surge 8.3 times to reach $10.4bln in Q2

5

Qatar Energy likely to award refinery chemical stores EPC contract in Q4

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENTERTAINMENT

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE

Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
Rajinikanth film Jailer beats Barbie to become highest grossing movie of 2023 in UAE
TECHNOLOGY

Saudi Arabia’s Savvy Games undergoes a rebrand as it expands global footprint

INVESTMENT

UAE's TAQA seeks to invest up to $2.5bln in India’s Adani power business - report

BONDS

Nigeria's naira and eurobonds rise on $3bln loan, appointment of minister

LATEST NEWS
1

After 'Gully Boy', Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh shows support for new AP Dhillon docu-series

2

Good, bad and ugly in renewed bond rout: Mike Dolan

3

UAE: Partial road closure from tomorrow; motorists advised to exercise caution

4

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

5

Gold rebounds from 5-month lows as US dollar loses grip

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds