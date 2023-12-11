Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar private sector exp...
TRADE

Qatar private sector exports increase in 1st 9 months of 2023: Qatar Chamber

Reuters Images/REUTERS
Reuters Images/REUTERS
Reuters Images/REUTERS

The report highlighted a decline in export values for most of the 10 commodity groups in Q3 2023 compared to the previous quarter

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 11, 2023
QATARTRADE
PHOTO
The country’s private sector exports exceeded QR18.5bn in the first nine months of 2023, Qatar Chamber has reported in its latest report.
Based on the certificates of origin issued by the chamber, private sector exports in Q3 2023 (July to September) stood at QR3.25bn. Year-on-year, the amount reflects a 65% decrease from QR9.3bn. Quarterly, this shows a 47% decline from QR6.1bn in Q2 2023.
According to the quarterly report issued yesterday by Qatar Chamber, private sector exports value in Q3 2023, the largest value of exports, was through the General Model by 65%, followed by the GCC Model by 19%, the Unified Arab Model by 12%, and the Unified Singapore by 5%. No exports were registered through the Agricultural & Livestock Model, while exports through the GSP Model were suspended.
The report highlighted a decline in export values for most of the 10 commodity groups in Q3 2023 compared to the previous quarter. Notably, aluminium exports increased by 5%, steel exports (158%), and chemical fertilisers (0.6%).
Conversely, other commodity groups recorded negative values compared to both the corresponding and preceding quarters. Exports of fuel commodities declined by 54%, base oils and industrial oils (69%), chemicals (14%), paraffin (40%), and lotrene (15%).
These 10 commodity groups collectively represented about 90% of the total value of private sector exports during Q3 2023.
The chamber also reported that based on the types of certificates of origin, the Asian countries' bloc (excluding GCC and Arab countries) ranked at the top of the economic blocs with a share of 34.6% of the total exports. Following closely is the group of EU states with a share of 27.3% and the group of GCC states with a share of 22.6%.
In fourth place is the group of Arab countries, excluding GCC states, with a share of 12.7%, followed by US exports with a share of 1.7%, and the grouping of African Countries, excluding Arab countries, which came in sixth place, receiving 0.7% of the total exports.
This is followed by the group of Other American Countries with a share of 0.16%, the grouping of Oceania countries with exports amounting to 0.15% of the total exports, and other European countries, which received exports represented a share of 0.07%.
In Q3 2023, the Netherlands was at the top of the countries of destination of private sector exports with a share of 15.5% of the total exports, followed by Oman with 12.5%, and Singapore (8.9%). India came in fourth place with 8.9% and the UAE (7.4%) followed by China (5.9%), Tunisia (5.3%), Germany (4.8%), Turkiye (3.4%), and France (3.3%).
Together, these 10 countries accounted for 76% of the total value of private sector exports as per certificates, while 90 countries received a share of 24% of the total value of private sector exports.
According to the types of certificates of origin, the decrease in the total value of exports is attributed to a decline in all certificate models, except for exports through the Unified Arab Model, which amounted to QR381.41mn in Q3, marking a 3% increase compared to Q2 (QR369.95mn).
However, the value of exports through the General Model in Q3 amounted to QR2,107.64mn, indicating a 49% decrease compared to Q2 (QR4,114.80mn). Exports through the GCC Model decreased by 49% compared to Q2. Exports through the Singapore Model amounted to QR147.31mn, reflecting a 65% decrease, while no exports were registered through the Agricultural & Livestock Model and the GSP Model.
According to the report, 100 countries received Qatari exports in Q3 distributed among the above economic groupings. The African grouping topped the list with 24 countries, followed by Asia with 21, the EU (18), and Arab countries, excluding GCC states, (13), other American countries (9), other European countries (7), the GCC (5), and two countries in the Oceania grouping and the US.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

FISCAL POLICY

Financial sector strategy takes shape in Qatar

Financial sector strategy takes shape in Qatar
Financial sector strategy takes shape in Qatar
AID

UAE takes UN council envoys to Rafah amid dire aid warnings

UAE takes UN council envoys to Rafah amid dire aid warnings
UAE takes UN council envoys to Rafah amid dire aid warnings
ECONOMY

Qatar Chamber reviews economic ties with Jordan, Uzbekistan and Nepal

Qatar Chamber reviews economic ties with Jordan, Uzbekistan and Nepal
Qatar Chamber reviews economic ties with Jordan, Uzbekistan and Nepal
OIL AND GAS

Qatar to account for 40% of all new LNG supplies by 2029: Al-Kuwari

Qatar to account for 40% of all new LNG supplies by 2029: Al-Kuwari
Qatar to account for 40% of all new LNG supplies by 2029: Al-Kuwari
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses track Asian shares lower

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses track Asian shares lower
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses track Asian shares lower
EQUITIES

Foreign funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 69 points

Foreign funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 69 points
Foreign funds’ net selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange 69 points
WEATHER

Makkah streets flooded as heavy rains lash region

Makkah streets flooded as heavy rains lash region
Makkah streets flooded as heavy rains lash region
HEALTHCARE

Bahrain’s genome programme hits 85% target

Bahrain’s genome programme hits 85% target
Bahrain’s genome programme hits 85% target
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

UAE's e& completes acquisition of over 50% stake in Careem Technologies

2.

Saudi Arabia says some of the 2030 projects delayed – Bloomberg

3.

COP28 UAE: Expert says trillions needed to help developing countries combat climate crisis

4.

Saudi restaurant analytics start-up Blink secures $2.1mln

5.

Bahrain’s GFH Financial exits from US student housing investment

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar-Brazil relations: Broad prospects for partnership and cooperation

2

Qatari-Saudi Business Council discusses facilitating trade and investment exchange

3

Qatar- Brazil relations: Broad prospects for partnership and co-operation

4

Qatar: Trade surplus reaches $5.21bln in October

5

Qatar’s trade surplus reaches $16.73bln in Q3

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts
VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

CLIMATE CHANGE

Problems of developing countries cannot be solved by COP28 alone – UN Secretary General

Problems of developing countries cannot be solved by COP28 alone – UN Secretary General
Problems of developing countries cannot be solved by COP28 alone – UN Secretary General
LOGISTICS

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

ACQUISITION

UAE’s Pure Harvest Smart Farms to acquire Saudi’s RedSea farm operations

ECONOMY

Saudi Arabia secures $11bln syndicated loan facility

LATEST NEWS
1

Norway's November inflation lower than expected, easing rate pressure

2

TikTok set to restart e-commerce in Indonesia with $1.5bln Tokopedia investment

3

Goldman Sachs projects two Fed rate cuts next year with first in Q3

4

Vietnam Nov rice exports down 5.5 m/m at 600,481 T - customs dept

5

China strongly protests Philippine vessel's actions in South China Sea

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds