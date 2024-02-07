Qatar’s population crossed 3mn at the end of January 2024 with a monthly increase of 5.1% from December 2023 and an increase of 5.5% from the same month in 2023. As per figures, released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), Qatar's population reached 3,118,000 at the end of January.

According to PSA statistics, the value of the country's imports amounted to about QR10.5 bn during December 2023 with an increase of 4.2% from December 2022 and an increase of 7.0% from November 2023.



The value of the country's exports amounted to approximately QR29.2 bn in December 2023 marking a decrease of 23.7% compared to December 2022 and an increase of 10.2% compared to November 2023.

During December 2023, the merchandise trade balance of Qatar achieved a surplus of about QR18.7 bn with a decrease of 33.7% compared to December 2022 and an increase of 12.0% compared to November 2023.

