Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar National Research ...
ENVIRONMENT

Qatar National Research Fund Council, MoECC to drive environmental research for sustainable future

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

This initiative marks a pivotal step in addressing Qatar's environmental challenges

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 13, 2023
QATARENVIRONMENT
PHOTO
Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), a division of Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), has announced the commencement of the inaugural cycle of the joint Climate Change and Environment Research Call.
This initiative marks a pivotal step in addressing Qatar's environmental challenges and advancing the fight against climate change through scientific research, development, and innovation.
The Climate Change and Environment Research Call, which will close on November 14, welcomes eligible Lead Principal Investigators (LPIs) affiliated with approved institutions within Qatar. Collaborative institutions, both within and outside Qatar, are encouraged to participate, with up to 20% of the yearly awarded budget available for partners outside Qatar.
This partnership between QRDI Council and the MoECC signifies a shared commitment to addressing environmental challenges and fostering a greener, more resilient future for Qatar. The call for research proposals is a significant step towards achieving these goals, ultimately contributing to Qatar's national and international sustainability targets.
Dr Hisham Sabir, executive director of QNRF Programmes Office, a division of QRDI said, “At QRDI, we are dedicated to fostering research excellence and driving innovation that benefits Qatar and the world. The joint Climate Change & Environment Research Call in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is a testament to our commitment to supporting research that addresses critical national challenges.”
“In our strong dedication to building a sustainable future, the partnership between QRDI Council and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is a significant step forward. Together, we aim to spark innovation and research that will lead us toward a greener, more resilient future for Qatar and the world,” said Hussain al-Kubaisi, director of technical office and authorised research officer at MoECC.
Qatar has long demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability and combating climate change, making climate action a top priority. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in his address to the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in September 2021, emphasised Qatar's dedication to developing climate change-related technologies and clean energy solutions.
Qatar's vulnerability to climate change is heightened by its desert and arid environment and extensive coastlines, making it essential to address rising sea levels and other climate-related threats. Qatar's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement further underscores its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for research and innovation.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

HEALTHCARE

New medical facilities helped expand healthcare services: Qatar

New medical facilities helped expand healthcare services: Qatar
New medical facilities helped expand healthcare services: Qatar
EDUCATION

Qatar calls for prioritizing education in war, and peace alike

Qatar calls for prioritizing education in war, and peace alike
Qatar calls for prioritizing education in war, and peace alike
TOURISM

Qatar Tourism unveils specialline-up of events this month

Qatar Tourism unveils specialline-up of events this month
Qatar Tourism unveils specialline-up of events this month
TRANSPORT

MoT’s conference set to highlight great strides in Qatar land, maritime, air transportation systems

MoT’s conference set to highlight great strides in Qatar land, maritime, air transportation systems
MoT’s conference set to highlight great strides in Qatar land, maritime, air transportation systems
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Qatar leads most Gulf bourses lower ahead of US CPI data

Mideast Stocks: Qatar leads most Gulf bourses lower ahead of US CPI data
Mideast Stocks: Qatar leads most Gulf bourses lower ahead of US CPI data
COMMODITIES

Thai embassy aims to strengthen food security cooperation with Qatar

Thai embassy aims to strengthen food security cooperation with Qatar
Thai embassy aims to strengthen food security cooperation with Qatar
SUSTAINABILITY

Aligning with carbon market initiatives 'important' for Qatar: Sheikh Dr Faleh

Aligning with carbon market initiatives 'important' for Qatar: Sheikh Dr Faleh
Aligning with carbon market initiatives 'important' for Qatar: Sheikh Dr Faleh
TRADE

Qatar, Turkmenistan chambers look to boost co-operation ties

Qatar, Turkmenistan chambers look to boost co-operation ties
Qatar, Turkmenistan chambers look to boost co-operation ties
MOST READ
1.

Uganda issues first Islamic banking licence to unit of Djibouti bank

2.

Top projects announced at Cityscape Global expo in Riyadh

3.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala commits $1bln to Blue Owl Capital's technology lending platform

4.

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians; Etihad and Emirates to resume flights

5.

UAE’s financial wealth set to reach $1.3trln by 2027 - BCG

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatari photographer's whale sharks featured on Netflix series

2

Qatar: MoECC records violation of illegal soil shovelling

3

Qatar committed to protecting biodiversity, threatened species

4

MoECC, EMRQ join hands for training, technical support: Qatar

5

UAE: Dust storm alert issued; visibility reduced to less than 500 metres in some areas

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?
VIDEO: With COP28 looming, is it time to rein in private jets?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Canada's Sagard Holdings opens Abu Dhabi office in regional push

Canada's Sagard Holdings opens Abu Dhabi office in regional push
Canada's Sagard Holdings opens Abu Dhabi office in regional push
INVESTMENT

Saudi Arabia aims to boost private investment in mining to $46bln - report

REAL ESTATE

Cityscape Riyadh: $2.9bln real estate fund boosts Saudi property landscape

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Cost of battery EV to match fuel-driven cars by 2027, says Gartner

LATEST NEWS
1

Deepika Padukone's warm gesture wins 'Jawan' actress' heart

2

Apple disputes French findings, says iPhone 12 complies with radiation standards

3

EU to assess punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars

4

Mideast Stocks: Qatar leads most Gulf bourses lower ahead of US CPI data

5

Abhishek Bachchan offers his top parenting tips, credits wife Aishwarya for all the 'heavy-lifting' at home

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds