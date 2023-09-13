Qatar National Research Fund Council, MoECC to drive environmental research for sustainable future

Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF), a division of Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), has announced the commencement of the inaugural cycle of the joint Climate Change and Environment Research Call.This initiative marks a pivotal step in addressing Qatar's environmental challenges and advancing the fight against climate change through scientific research, development, and innovation.The Climate Change and Environment Research Call, which will close on November 14, welcomes eligible Lead Principal Investigators (LPIs) affiliated with approved institutions within Qatar. Collaborative institutions, both within and outside Qatar, are encouraged to participate, with up to 20% of the yearly awarded budget available for partners outside Qatar.This partnership between QRDI Council and the MoECC signifies a shared commitment to addressing environmental challenges and fostering a greener, more resilient future for Qatar. The call for research proposals is a significant step towards achieving these goals, ultimately contributing to Qatar's national and international sustainability targets.Dr Hisham Sabir, executive director of QNRF Programmes Office, a division of QRDI said, “At QRDI, we are dedicated to fostering research excellence and driving innovation that benefits Qatar and the world. The joint Climate Change & Environment Research Call in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is a testament to our commitment to supporting research that addresses critical national challenges.”“In our strong dedication to building a sustainable future, the partnership between QRDI Council and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change is a significant step forward. Together, we aim to spark innovation and research that will lead us toward a greener, more resilient future for Qatar and the world,” said Hussain al-Kubaisi, director of technical office and authorised research officer at MoECC.Qatar has long demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability and combating climate change, making climate action a top priority. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in his address to the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in September 2021, emphasised Qatar's dedication to developing climate change-related technologies and clean energy solutions.Qatar's vulnerability to climate change is heightened by its desert and arid environment and extensive coastlines, making it essential to address rising sea levels and other climate-related threats. Qatar's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement further underscores its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for research and innovation.