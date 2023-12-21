Social media
FINTECH

Qatar National Bank introduces virtual cards for bank's credit cardholders

The launch of this service comes as part of the bank’s commitment to limit the use of plastic cards and to encourage digital products for a safer and innovative experience as well as being environmentally-cautious

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 21, 2023
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has launched a new option, allowing its credit cardholders to have their credit card as a virtual card for a “complete control, safety and hassle-free experience.”
The launch of this service comes as part of the bank’s commitment to limit the use of plastic cards and to encourage digital products for a safer and innovative experience as well as being environmentally-cautious.
QNB credit cardholders can easily obtain their virtual credit card using QNB Internet and Mobile Banking services. The virtual credit card will be generated dynamically with additional layers of security and instantly activated, and will be made available for use in their smartphones and their digital wallet to ensure a secure and seamless payment experience without the need for card printing and delivery.
Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice-president (QNB Retail Banking Group) said, ‘In an era of consistent increasing demand for digital banking products, we are pleased to introduce the most technologically advanced payment products for our customers.
“We will continue to deliver the best in-class products and services, which provide our customers with the highest levels of safety and security.
“The introduction of this product is also in-line with QNB’s ESG commitments making it an ideal payment option, and we are confident that customers will continue moving from traditional payment methods to electronic ones as part of our sustainability framework and strategy,” he added.
QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.
Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to some 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.
EQUITIES

INVESTMENT

CONFLICT

AIRLINES

ECONOMY

CONFLICT

ECONOMY

ISLAMIC ECONOMY

FINANCIAL SERVICES

MARITIME

INVESTMENT

TECHNOLOGY

Saudi HR tech start-up Scalers secures $1.8mln to fund expansion

FUNDS

$266mln real estate fund set up for Saudi Sports Boulevard mega project

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Abu Dhabi signs deals with travel brands to meet 24mln tourists target

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

