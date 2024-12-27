DOHA: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has launched a new online service for completing document attestation abroad through its official website https://mofa.gov.qa/.

This initiative reflects the ministry's commitment to digitizing and simplifying services for beneficiaries while supporting Qatar National Vision 2030's digital transformation goals.

The service is designed to provide legal recognition for documents issued by foreign entities, including educational certificates, personal status documents, judicial papers, and more, which require attestation abroad. These documents will be sent to Qatar's diplomatic missions overseas to be authenticated either by the mission itself or, if necessary, by MOFA of the host country. The mission will then complete attestation process, enabling these documents to be used within Qatar, ensuring coverage for all types of foreign-issued documents.

For educational certificates, it is required that university degree being attested is accredited and included in the list of recognized universities by Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

