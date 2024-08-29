DOHA: Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met with the first batch of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) employees selected for the recently launched Overseas Internship Program.

During the meeting, the ministeremphasized the importance of the employees' role in leveraging this experience and transferring the knowledge gained to their workplaces in Qatar.

The Overseas Internship Program aims to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and expertise to become leaders in their fields and to enhance their digital competencies. The programme for the first batch includes a three-month training visit to Google's headquarters, where 16 new employees from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will engage in a wide range of educational and practical activities.

Participants will discover the latest innovations and technologies and exchange ideas with experts at Google.

They will also take part in multiple projects within the Google Cloud and Advanced Solutions Lab programmes, where they will acquire practical skills in building and developing technological solutions and artificial intelligence.

In May, the MoCIT launched its Overseas Internship Program for Qatari employees who wish to join the ministry and other government entities in ICT sectors.

This programme aims to develop the skills of the workforce and enhance their competencies to lead the digital transformation in Qatar during significant growth in the technology sector, in line with the Third National Development Strategy, and the Digital Agenda 2030.

