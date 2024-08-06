The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar’s Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of the Mercedes C-Class, 2022 model. The recall is due to an issue where the electric line screw connection of the pre-fuse box in the passenger footwell may have been tightened with insufficient torque. This can cause an increase in transitional resistance at this connection, potentially increasing the risk of fire.

The ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said it would coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works, and communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through the following channels: Call Center: 16001;social media channels: @mociqatar; or mobile application: MOCIQatar.

