Doha: Expect thunder rain accompanied by strong wind and poor visibility, warned Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) in its weather report for the weekend.

The department stated that growing local clouds may bring rain and thunder by noon today, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday.

This could also lead to poor visibility inshore during those two days.

For Saturday, the weather is expected to be relatively hot during day time with possible local cloud formations at noon.

The temperatures throughout all three days will range between minimum of 28°C and maximum of 37 °C.

The wind will be 5-15KT northwesterly-northeasterly Thursday, while tomorrow and on Saturday it will be southeasterly-northeasterly, gusting to 35KT when it rains.

Sea level on Thursday has been measured at 1-3ft with an anticipated 6ft rise during rain, added QMD in its forecast.

