The PM added Qatar views the only way to normalise relations with the Syrian regime will be by finding a fair and comprehensive solution to the Syrian issue, noting that there are issues that joint Arab work agrees on the goals in terms of having a safe return for refugees, and finding a political solution based on UN resolution no. 2254.

The PM also touched on the coordination between GCC countries, in addition to Egypt, Jordan and Iraq on Syria, adding that the difference was in the stances rather than goals, noting that it was normal to have different views over how to achieve those goals. He stressed that Qatar supports all constructive efforts to achieve those goals, and that the normalisation of relations with the regime serves as a step to achieve them as well.

He said that the issue was between the Syrian regime and its people, ad that there must be a solution that regains Syria’s stability and satisfies its people who struggled with war over the past 12 years.

He reiterated that Qatar does not give weight to criticism directed at it haphazardly.

On Qatar-German partnership in the field of gas and the signing of long term deals and whether there are negotiations with other European Union countries, the PM said the partnership between Qatar and Germany was a commercial one between companies.

He noted this was Qatar’s energy policy. QatarEnergy signed an agreement with a group of German companies to provide energy.

The PM said that Qatar looks forward to enhance cooperation in this field, and at the governmental level to enhance dialogue over cooperation in the energy field general and energy transition policies. He said that energy transition is global priority, but that standards may be different from one country to the other. He also noted that there is an opportunity for cooperation and building the capabilities of all countries to ensure a safe energy transition with agreed upon frameworks to achieve the national interests and international interests for the European Union countries.

For her part, Baerbock praised the bilateral relations and said that both sides agreed to intensify cooperation by establishing a new strategic dialogue.

She said that talks with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs dealt with various political and economic issues, in addition to peace, stability and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

She pointed out that there are many points that unite Qatar and Germany, including concern about stability in the Middle East and not just Europe, in addition to developments in Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The German minister said Doha and Berlin will cooperate to secure energy supplies, adding that the two countries are keen for this economic partnership to prevail. She also called for expanding global cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

She also thanked Qatar for its repatriation operation in Afghanistan, praising also the progress made by the State of Qatar in the field of human rights, adding that was a role model in this field, particularly due to its cooperation with the International Labor Organization.

She said that reforms don’t happen suddenly, but that having a clear political direction is important in this regard, noting that it was something Germany and Europe senses.

She also said that the improvement of human rights conditions is something that benefits all workers.

In a related aspect, she pointed out that her country is carrying out reforms to immigration law, and therefore it is in need of people and minds to help it in the areas of care, communication and others, indicating that all this will only be achieved by providing attractive working conditions.

She also indicated that Germany seeks to organise and strengthen European relations with GCC, noting that her current visit to the region confirms this, just as she indicated her country’s need for new foreign investments based on fair rules, and within the framework of the rule of law, the rules of the World Trade Organization and the laws of the United Nations, to make those investments reliable and sustainable.

