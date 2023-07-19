Qatar keen to transition to clean energy hub: Kishida

Three oil and gas-producing Gulf states – Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – are keen to transition into exporters of clean energy and diversified industries, signifying a pivotal shift towards sustainable economic transformation, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.Speaking to reporters at a press conference as part of his state visit to Qatar Tuesday, Kishida underlined the strong will of these Gulf nations to move away from their current economic reliance on energy exports, which contribute to over half of their national revenue.By leveraging the respective strengths of the Gulf countries and Japan, he said that oil and gas producers in the Middle East envision a transformative future as a global clean energy hub, exporting decarbonised energy and clean minerals.“Leaders and I agree to promote multilayered cooperation in extensive areas including energy, diversified economic relations, security and soft power can confirm that such cooperation is underpinned by our common goal of a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Kishida said.He noted that this transformation would contribute to addressing the challenges faced by Asian and African countries in terms of growth and decarbonisation, leading to world peace and prosperity.According to Kishida, the visit fostered a deepened cooperation in the energy sector with a focus on promoting green transformation, which includes joint efforts in the production of ammonia and hydrogen, as well as the practical application and diffusion of decarbonisation technologies.In addition, he said that agreements were signed to further enhance cooperation in research and development, such as green steel production.This visit marked Kishida's first as Prime Minister to the region, showcasing Japan's commitment to strengthening ties with Gulf nations, centering on enhancing cooperation in clean energy and economic diversification.Kishida’s visit to Qatar underscored the importance of the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, which is crucial for ensuring stability in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets.Recognising the importance of energy security and the need for clean energy and decarbonisation, Japan and Qatar are set to strengthen their cooperation in these areas.In a bid to enhance collaboration and deepen ties with Qatar on the international stage, Japan is set to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, fostering closer dialogue between diplomatic and defense authorities. The two countries also aim to promote academic exchanges to further enhance mutual understanding and knowledge sharing.Japanese corporations have an established track record of successfully securing large-scale projects in Qatar, including the metro, airport, and LNG facilities. Anticipating future collaborations, the two countries will announce their expectations for the participation of Japanese corporations in upcoming upstream LNG projects, among other significant ventures.