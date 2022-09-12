The volume of trade between Jordan and Qatar during the past ten years amounted to more than 11.5 billion Qatari riyals, an equivalent to $3.17 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Citing figures released by Qatar Planning and Statistics Authority, the agency said the volume of trade between the two countries reached 895 million riyals in 2012.

Bilateral trade saw an increase in 2013 and 2014, reaching more than 1 billion Qatari riyals and 1.5 billion Qatari riyals, respectively.

Joint trade stood at a value of 2 billion Qatari riyals in 2015, then saw a decline in the following two years, amounting to more than 1.3 billion in 2016 and 1.1 billion riyals in 2017.

Once again, the trade volume rose in 2018 to 1.3 billion Qatari riyals.

However, the value of trade dropped to 802 million riyals in 2019, 660 million in 2020, and 624 million Qatari riyals in 2021.

From 2012 to 2017, Qatar enjoyed a favourable trade balance, which shifted to be in favour of Jordan in subsequent years.

During this period, Qatar's exports to Jordan amounted to about 5.35 billion Qatari riyals, while its imports from Jordan were valued at 2.44 billion riyals, bringing the difference between exports and imports to 2.91 billion Qatari riyals, thus constituting a trade surplus in favour of Qatar.

The year 2018 marked the beginning of a shift in the trade balance between the two countries, with the surplus tending to be in Jordan’s favour.

In 2021, Qatar’s exports to Jordan amounted to 466 million Qatari riyals while its imports stood at 158 million Qatari riyals, according to the released figures.

