Qatar International Art Festival opens at Expo 2023 Doha

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 21, 2023
While featuring stunning artwork and adding charm to the Expo 2023 Doha, the fifth edition of the Qatar International Art Festival opened at the Cultural Zone Monday.
Organised by Katara – the Cultural Village Foundation in co-operation with Maps International and in partnership with Expo 2023 Doha, the festival runs until November 25 with the participation of 300 artists from more than 60 countries.
Katara general manager Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti inaugurated the festival in the presence of Maps International founder and president Rashmi Agarwal along with dignitaries from various walks of life and art lovers.
Prof al-Sulaiti, according to a press statement from Katara, expressed his happiness in opening the festival, noting that it would attract visitors and art enthusiasts to learn about the culture and arts of the participating countries in Expo 2023 Doha.
“The fifth edition of the festival provides added value that contributes to consolidating Qatar’s position as an incubator for visual artists in Qatar and the world,” he said, “while promoting the country as a global cultural and tourism destination attractive to visitors from various countries.”
The festival is open to the public from 10am to 10pm with artistic and cultural activities and performances.
There are 12 events that bring together a range of creative works from drawing, music, and sculpture in addition to fashion shows, conferences, artistic workshops, cultural evenings and artistic dialogue programmes.
The painting and sculpture exhibition is open from 10am to 10pm on all festival days, while the musical and cultural evening will be held at 6pm onwards on November 21.
On November 22, a panel discussion will be held from 10am to 12noon.
The art conference will be held from 2pm to 4pm on November 22 and master classes from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.
The festival will host master classes on November 23 from 6pm-9pm.
A fashion show will be held on November 24 from 5.30pm.
The event will conclude with an award night function which begins at 6pm on November 25.
