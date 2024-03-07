Qatar Chamber hosted the Qatari-German Business Meeting at its Doha headquarters on Wednesday.

The event was co-chaired by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari and Gordon Pelz, vice-chairman of the German Mittelstand (German Association for SMEs).

The event also was attended by Qatar Chamber board member Mohamed bin Ahmed al-Obaidli and other Qatari businessmen and members of the German delegation.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral commercial and economic relations and exploring the investment climate and opportunities in both Qatar and Germany, especially in sectors like healthcare, agriculture technologies, real estate, renewable energy, transport and shipping, and IT.

It also reviewed the possibility of establishing joint ventures and commercial alliances between Qatari and German companies.

Al-Kuwari emphasised that Qatar and Germany enjoy distinguished relations in various fields, especially in economic and commercial spheres, noting that bilateral trade volume stood at QR6.4bn in 2023, and highlighted that Germany is one of the most important trade partners for Qatar.

He underscored the significance of strengthening mutual investments, pointing to the presence of many German companies operating in Qatar across various sectors, such as contracting, trading, services, shipping, medical equipment, and devices, among others.

Similarly, he said there are many Qatari investments in Germany in sectors, including automobiles, energy, electronics, solar power, banking, healthcare, infrastructure, and more. He said Qatari investments in Germany amounted to €25bn, which he expects to increase in the coming period.

Al-Kuwari called on German companies to benefit from the incentives and advantages offered by Qatar for foreign investors and to explore the numerous opportunities available in Qatar.

Elaborating on Qatar’s incentives, he noted its world-class infrastructure and stimulating legislation, making it a global hub for business and investment and an attractive destination for major international companies. He further explained that Qatar’s laws allow non-Qatari investors to own 100% of capital in all sectors and economic activities, citing the investment incentives offered by free and logistics zones.

Al-Kuwari emphasised the chamber’s support for co-operation between Qatari and German companies, expressing that it welcomes German investments in Qatar to benefit from Germany’s renowned expertise in technology. It further encourages Qatari investors to explore numerous opportunities in Germany and foster co-operation with their German counterparts by establishing partnerships and alliances.

For his part, Pelz lauded the relations between both countries, noting that the delegation included a group of German businessmen and executive officials of several leading companies in various sectors, such as technology, agriculture, and construction. He said these companies are eager to open affiliates in Qatar and forge partnerships with Qatari companies.

He said the German Mittelstand opened an office in Qatar to facilitate the investment of German firms in the Qatari market and streamline communication with Qatari firms. He noted that there are 300 offices within the association in Germany and 80 offices abroad.

Al-Obaidli also said Qatari business owners are eager to build long-term partnerships with German companies and benefit from German technology in the industry sector. He stressed that the private sector on both sides can play an important role in developing trade between both countries, especially in light of the advanced infrastructure Qatar owns to attract investments in various economic sectors.

Al-Obaidli noted that Qatar is an essential destination and a hub for investment and business for external markets, adding that Qatari and German businessmen can co-operate in many sectors like banking digital technology, food security, and tourism, among others.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).